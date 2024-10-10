"Soon" has lost all its meaning: UGC-NET candidates despair about the delay in exam results on social media

Days continue to pass, yet the wait for the University Grant Commission- National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) candidates for their results seems to have no end.

While a few media reports suggest that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the scorecards in the coming days, others speculate that the results may not be announced until mid-October.

Still, there has been no official notification regarding the same

Nearly 9 lakh students are awaiting the results of the UGC-NET 2024 June session that was conducted from August 21 to September 4, 2024.

Usually, the exam results are released within a month after it is conducted. However, this year there seems to be an unusual delay, causing anxiety and confusion among the candidates.

A few candidates took to social media platform X to share their anguish.

"'soon' has lost all its meaning #ugcnet", commented AK (@indiana75982028).