"Soon" has lost all its meaning: UGC-NET candidates despair about the delay in exam results on social media

Days continue to pass, yet the wait for the University Grant Commission- National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) candidates for their results seems to have no end.
While a few media reports suggest that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the scorecards in the coming days, others speculate that the results may not be announced until mid-October.
Still, there has been no official notification regarding the same
Nearly 9 lakh students are awaiting the results of the UGC-NET 2024 June session that was conducted from August 21 to September 4, 2024.
Usually, the exam results are released within a month after it is conducted. However, this year there seems to be an unusual delay, causing anxiety and confusion among the candidates.
A few candidates took to social media platform X to share their anguish.
"'soon' has lost all its meaning #ugcnet", commented AK (@indiana75982028).
Dr JR Meena shared that if not the results, the least UGC can do is announce when it will be realising the results so that there is not so much confusion among candidates. In another post, he also urged that the court's help must be taken if the test conducting body, National Testing Agency (NTA), doesn't respond.
"Thousands of UGC NET aspirants have been waiting anxiously for nearly 50 days without any results. The prolonged delay is unfair and mentally exhausting for students who deserve clarity. Urging the NTA to release the results without further delay. #UGCNET #NTA," says Yuvraj Singh Rajpurohit.