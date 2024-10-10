RG Kar protests: Court sends 9 arrested protestors to police custody till October 18

Today, Thursday, October 10, the nine doctors who were arrested yesterday, October 9, were produced before Alipore District & Session Court in Kolkata.

As many as 29 protestors were detained from the Tridhara Sammilani Puja at Deshapriya Park located in South Kolkata on October 9 while allegedly distributing pamphlets regarding their protests.

Junior doctors and several other citizens have been protesting against the rape and murder of the female medic at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Additionally, seven have been on an indefinite hunger strike since October 5.

While 20 protestors were released, nine were still under arrest and were produced before the court today, October 10.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections they have been charged with are:

189 - Unlawful assembly

195 - Assaulting or obstructing public servants when suppressing riots

126 - Wrongful restraint

61 - Criminal conspiracy

353(3) - False news circulation (public mischief)

It may be noted that Section 353 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) is non-bailable as per law. Along with the arrests, the civic volunteers engaged by the Kolkata Police manhandled female protestors. Then, the arrests ensued.