Presidency College student dies after clash; police alters charges from attempted murder to murder

A 20-year-old Presidency College student, who was attacked allegedly by five students from Pachaiyappa's College at the Chennai suburban terminal on Friday, October 4, succumbed to his injuries at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) early Wednesday morning, October 9.

Periamet police, which arrested the five students on Friday evening, has altered the charges against them from attempted murder to murder.

Security has been tightened at the suburban terminal and at both colleges to prevent any untoward incidents, police said, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Demanding justice, a few Presidency College students staged a protest on the campus on Wednesday, October 9, until the police intervened and assured them of swift action. The college has declared a holiday till Tuesday.

The Periamet police said the victim, A Sundar from Ponpadi in Tiruttani in the Tiruvallur district, was pursuing his first year in Political Science. Both his parents are daily wage labourers.

Around 2.30 pm on Friday, the police said, an argument broke out between Sundar and two of his friends and the five students from Pachaiyappa's College at the suburban terminal after the latter had asked the Presidency students to remove their college identity cards.

This escalated into an altercation and the five students attacked Sundar, who sustained serious injuries and started bleeding from his ear, said the police. Passers-by alerted the cops who rushed him to the RGGGH.

The police arrested third-year BA History student N Chandru (20), second-year BA Tamil student P Yuvraj (20), second-year BA History student S Easwar (19), and second-year BA Economics students M Hari Prasad alias Bujji (20) and K Kamaleshwaran (19) on Friday evening.

Sundar's body was handed over to his parents on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier, on Friday, Government Railway Police Egmore DSP Ramesh had appealed to the students of both the colleges to concentrate on their studies instead of getting into clashes with other college students.