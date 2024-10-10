JP Nadda criticises TMC gov’t over RG Kar doctor's murder, urges compliance with safety directives

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president and Union Minister JP Nadda criticised the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government over the rape and murder of a woman doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, accusing the ruling party of fostering a "threat culture and jungle raj" in West Bengal, as reported by PTI.



Addressing a gathering of intellectuals at a city hotel, Nadda emphasised that the central government, following the Supreme Court's directives, had issued three advisories to ensure safe working environments on college and hospital campuses for all staff and students.



He called on the West Bengal government to adhere to these advisories.



"Lawlessness and jungle raj prevail in West Bengal. A culture of threats exists under TMC rule. It is shameful that the state government cannot provide safety and security to women in the state," Nadda remarked.



He further noted that the central government, acting on Supreme Court instructions, had issued three advisories aimed at improving the safety and security of doctors and medical staff.



"The West Bengal government must comply with these advisories and report to us on the steps taken," the union health minister stated.



As per the advisory from the National Medical Commission (NMC), all medical colleges and institutions were urged to implement policies to ensure a safe work environment on their campuses for faculty, students, and resident doctors alike.



Referring to the ongoing protests by junior doctors in Kolkata, Nadda affirmed that the BJP fully supports the doctors' demands for a secure working environment within hospitals and medical colleges.



The incident that sparked the protests occurred on August 9, when a medic was allegedly raped and murdered at RG Kar hospital, leading junior doctors to go on strike for nearly two months, staged in two phases.



The protesting doctors have been seeking justice for the victim plus a comprehensive overhaul of the state’s healthcare system and enhanced safety measures on medical college campuses.



In a related move, a group of junior doctors began a fast unto death on Saturday evening, October 5, to further press their demands.