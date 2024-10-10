In what ways can educational institutions support state board students?

By implementing these strategies, educational institutions can play a pivotal role in empowering state board students to navigate their paths toward successful international careers.
Providing personalised guidance that addresses the unique challenges faced by state board students in preparing for international education.
Hosting seminars that inform students about various study programmes, application processes, and scholarship opportunities available specifically for them.
Establishing collaborations with foreign institutions to facilitate exchange programmes and internships that can enhance the global exposure of state board students.
Developing scholarship schemes targeted at state board students to alleviate financial barriers associated with studying abroad.
Creating robust networks of alumni who have successfully transitioned from state boards to international education can provide mentorship and practical advice to current aspirants.