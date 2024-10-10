In what ways can educational institutions support state board students?

Educational institutions can enhance support for state board students through several strategic initiatives. Rahul Subramaniam, Co-founder, Athena Education explains
By implementing these strategies, educational institutions can play a pivotal role in empowering state board students to navigate their paths toward successful international careers.

1. Bespoke counselling

Providing personalised guidance that addresses the unique challenges faced by state board students in preparing for international education.

2. Workshops on global education opportunities

Hosting seminars that inform students about various study programmes, application processes, and scholarship opportunities available specifically for them.

3. Partnerships with international universities

Establishing collaborations with foreign institutions to facilitate exchange programmes and internships that can enhance the global exposure of state board students.

4. Financial aid programmes

Developing scholarship schemes targeted at state board students to alleviate financial barriers associated with studying abroad.

5. Alumni networks

Creating robust networks of alumni who have successfully transitioned from state boards to international education can provide mentorship and practical advice to current aspirants.

