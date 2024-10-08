“Whatever needs to be done to give Doctors justice will be done”: WB Guv Bose assures in “name of Goddess Durga”

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose assured today, October 8 that justice will be ensured to the protesting junior resident doctors in the state, in the “name of Goddes Durga.”

Addressing a question by a reporter about the condition of the protesting doctors during a press interaction,the Governor said, “In the name of Goddes Durga, I am confident to say that whatever needs to be done to give them justice, will be done.”

He added that whatever needs to be done to “restore confidence in the doctors” will also be taken care of.

“Let the heavenly blessings of Maa Durga be showered on everyone in Bengal now,” Bose further added.



Threats of mass resignation echo through Bengal’s doctors

As the health conditions of seven junior doctors, who have launched a hunger strike seeking justice in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-and-murder case as well as safer working conditions for medicos deteriorated, senior doctors at RG Kar submitted a mass resignation today, October 8.

Following this, faculty members from the Medical College & Hospital Kolkata, as well as medical staff from the Institute of Post-Graduate Medical Education and Research & Seth Sukhlal Karnani Memorial (IPGMER & SSKM) Hospital, Kolkata issued similar ultimatums today.

In addition, two professors from the North Bengal Medical College in Darjeeling also launched a symbolic fast, urging the West Bengal government to meet their demands.