RG Kar junior doctors' hunger strike: National Federation of Resident Doctors of AIIMS & INIs (NAFORD) extends solidarity

Highlighting how it's been almost 60 days since the 31-year-old medical doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, was raped and murdered on August 9, the National Federation of Resident Doctors of AIIMS & INIs (NAFORD) addressed a letter to the junior residents of West Bengal on Monday, October 7.

NAFORD extended its support to the junior doctors on hunger strike nad has announced a nationwide strike tomorrow, Wednesday, October 9. They will be protesting by:

1) Wearing black ribbons while they are carrying out their duties

2) Forming human chains to represent their solidarity and unity visually

3) Organising candlelight marches to honour the Abhaya (name changed), the deceased doctor, and demand swift justice for her

4) Observing token of hunger strike in solidarity fo protesting junior doctors in Kolkata

"We demand that the authorities take immediate, strong action to bring the perpetrators to justice and implement strict measures to prevent such tragic incidents in the future," stated the letter.

The NAFORD also called upon Resident Doctors' Associations (RDAs), and other eminent resident doctor associations to join them in their cause. They also stated that they will not tolerate any "retaliatory actions or punitive measures against the resident doctors of West Bengal for exercising their right to protest and demand justice."