Jammu and Kashmir FMGs internship seat vacancy issue: AIMSA-FMG writes to J&K Principal Secretary

The All India Medical Students' Association - Foreign Medical Students' (AIMSA-FMG) Wing has written to the Principal Secretary of Ministry of Health & Medical Education, Government of Jammu & Kashmir requesting that the issue of internship seat vacancies for FMGs be addressed.

The letter states that over 120 FMGs who cleared FMG Examination (FMGE) are not able to secure an internship in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per a recent notice, only 20 seats have been allocated to FMGs and others have been advised to seek internships in other states. However, the letter points out that the deadlines for registration and counselling in many states have already passed. This has distressed doctors greatly and is delaying their entry into the medical force.