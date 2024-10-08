Jammu and Kashmir FMGs internship seat vacancy issue: AIMSA-FMG writes to J&K Principal Secretary

The All India Medical Students' Association - Foreign Medical Students' (AIMSA-FMG) Wing has written to the Principal Secretary of Ministry of Health & Medical Education, Government of Jammu & Kashmir requesting that the issue of internship seat vacancies for FMGs be addressed.
The letter states that over 120 FMGs who cleared FMG Examination (FMGE) are not able to secure an internship in Jammu and Kashmir.
As per a recent notice, only 20 seats have been allocated to FMGs and others have been advised to seek internships in other states. However, the letter points out that the deadlines for registration and counselling in many states have already passed. This has distressed doctors greatly and is delaying their entry into the medical force.
The association urges that this situation requires immediate intervention. The association makes the following requests:
1) Increase in the number of seats in the medical colleges of Jammu and Kashmir
2) As a one-time measure, allotment of internships in non-teaching hospitals
3) Ensuring that FMGs find internships within the state
4) Collaborating with other steps to ensure that FMGs from Jammu and Kashmir are able to secure internships
"Your prompt attention to this matter would be greatly appreciated, as it will have a significant impact on the professional futures of these young doctors and the overall healthcare system of the region," stated the letter.