"If needed, we are prepared to seek judicial intervention" SC Advocate Ujjawal Gaur on UGC-NET exam results delay

Supreme Court Advocate Ujjawal Gaur has written to Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, University Grants Commission (UGC) over the delay in the release of UGC - National Eligibility Test (NET) exam results delay.

The advocate took to social media platform X to share the letter on October 6. The subject of the letter dated October 5 is 'Urgent Appeal for Timely Decleration of UGC NET Results'.

Thea advocate says that he writes on behalf of "countless students who find themselves in a state of distress". due to the delay of the UGC NET exam results.

Apart from mentioning the paper leak, re-exam and now, the delay in exam results, he says, "The consequences of this delay go beyond inconvenience; it is a violation of their constitutional rights under Article 14, which ensures equality before the law, and Article 19(1)(g), which protects their right to practice any profession. The injustice they are facing cannot be overlooked."

Writing about his faith in legal intervention, Gaur says, "I believe that if the results are not declared expeditiously, judicial intervention may be sought as a last resort. The courts have, time and again, demonstrated their sensitivity to such issues, ensuring that fairness and transparency prevail. I sincerely hope this matter is addressed by the UGC and NET authorities without the need for such intervention, but I remain prepared to take the necessary legal steps to safeguard the future of the students."