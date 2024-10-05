RG Kar rape-murder probe: Four cops who were at RG Kar on August 9 under CBI’s radar

Four Kolkata Police officers, who were on duty at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital on August 9, are now under scrutiny by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is investigating the rape and murder of a junior doctor whose body was found in a seminar room at the hospital.

Sources indicate that the statements from these officers, including a woman, are vital for understanding any potential evidence tampering that may have occurred after the body was discovered.

The officers have already been questioned about their observations on the morning of the incident and whether they received any directives from higher-ups, said a report by IANS.

The CBI may conduct additional interviews if necessary.

Investigators are also examining CCTV footage from the hospital, which was initially gathered by the Kolkata Police, to assess whether there was any tampering with the recordings.

On Friday, October 4, the CBI informed a special court in Kolkata that there had been an initial effort to mischaracterise the rape and murder as a suicide. Investigators have identified Dr Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of the medical college, and Abhijit Mondal, the former Station House Officer (SHO) of Tala Police Station, as key figures in the alleged evidence tampering during the initial investigation led by Kolkata Police.

Efforts are now underway to identify their accomplices in this misconduct.