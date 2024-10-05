RG Kar protests: Mass Convention organised by junior doctors at KPC Medical College

The junior doctors in Kolkata are organising a mass convention today, Saturday, October 5, regarding the protests for justice in the rape-murder case of a fellow doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and the safety of healthcare workers.

The convention started at 3 pm today at Kolkata's KPC Medical College and Hospital and has been called by the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front, KPC Medical College Resident Doctors Welfare Association and Students Welfare Association.

Meanwhile, the doctors have resumed their duties once again after a complete cease work of healthcare duties that started on October 1, after their senior counterparts urged them.

The doctors had gone on a complete cease work for 42 days previously following the rape and murder of a fellow medic at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

However, the medics will be continuing with their demonstrations demanding justice for the victim and improved security measures in medical facilities.

The agitating junior doctors have also threatened to launch a fast unto death if their demands are not met by the West Bengal government within 24 hours.

Last night, October 4, during a rally, the Kolkata police attacked them mercilessly, they alleged, and against the same, they started a sit-in protest.