“Never again will there be light in our home on Durga Puja”: RG Kar deceased doctor's parents

Nearly two months have passed since the tragic rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, yet her parents and peers are still awaiting justice.
In a video report by Bengali News channel ABP Ananda, the deceased doctor’s parents were seen sharing that they have no other option than to accept their misfortune.
“Never again will there be any light in our home during Durga Puja because our daughter will never return. We will have to just live with it. Our lives will simply drag on, we have no other option than to accept our misfortune,” her parents said in the video.
On the other hand, the junior doctors in Kolkata have submitted an ultimatum to the state government to meet their demands, warning that they will begin an indefinite hunger strike if the demands remain unmet.
Meanwhile, the doctors have resumed their duties once again after a complete cease work of healthcare duties that started on October 1, after their senior counterparts urged them.
The doctors had gone on a complete cease work for 42 days previously following the rape and murder of the fellow medic at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.