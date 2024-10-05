“Never again will there be light in our home on Durga Puja”: RG Kar deceased doctor's parents

Nearly two months have passed since the tragic rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, yet her parents and peers are still awaiting justice.

In a video report by Bengali News channel ABP Ananda, the deceased doctor’s parents were seen sharing that they have no other option than to accept their misfortune.

“Never again will there be any light in our home during Durga Puja because our daughter will never return. We will have to just live with it. Our lives will simply drag on, we have no other option than to accept our misfortune,” her parents said in the video.