RG Kar rape-murder: Calcutta HC dismisses plea for fast-track hearing against junior doctors' cease-work

The Calcutta High Court (HC), today, Friday, October 4, dismissed a plea for a fast-track hearing regarding the cease work agitation by junior doctors protesting the tragic rape and murder of their colleague at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal.

The public interest litigation (OIL), filed on Thursday, October 3, by Raju Ghosh, director of a voluntary organisation, sought a fast-track hearing in response to the ongoing protests, said a report by IANS.

However, today, October 4, a division bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Bivas Pattanayak advised the petitioner to approach any available vacation bench, as the court will be on break for the upcoming Durga Puja festivities.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that despite a Supreme Court directive for junior doctors to return to work, the protests continue in defiance of this order.

The plea also requested that the Calcutta High Court direct the West Bengal government to intervene and bring an end to the protests, emphasising the impact on public health.

However, as the division bench rejected the plea for the fast-track hearing, the petitioner will have to approach the vacation bench.

Meanwhile, junior doctors are expected to announce their next steps later today, IANS added.

In a meeting on Thursday, October 3, senior doctors advised their junior counterparts to continue their protests but suggested a partial withdrawal of the cease-work action. Ultimately, the decision on how to proceed remains with the junior doctors.