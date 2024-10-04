Jharkhand's Savitribai Phule Kishori Samriddhi Yojana for adolescent girls' education | Explained

The Government of Jharkhand is helping adolescent girls, especially those who hail from marginalised sections of society, to chase their academic dreams by offering financial assistance.

Credit goes to Savitribai Phule Kishori Samriddhi Yojana (SPKSY), an official informed. This scheme combats child marriage and is dedicated to bringing down the number of dropouts of girl students, according to a report by PTI.

What does SPKSY do?

In six installments, SPKSY provides a scholarship of Rs 40,000 in total.

Those girls students in Classes VIII to XII get Rs 20,000 in five installments and Rs 20,000 in one installment when they are 18-19 years old.

In 2023-24, over 7.15 adolescent girls were part of the scheme and the benefits were given to over nine lakh girls.

Speaking to beneficiaries

Laxman Hajam, a parent, shared how no monetary bottlenecks can retrain his precious daughter's dreams. "Now, she can continue her education," said Hajam, whose daughter is in Class X.

A Class XI student from Dhanbad shared that the scheme has given her a new lease on life. "My marriage was finalised by my family, but I wanted to continue my studies. The scheme is helping me pursue my dreams," she shared, as stated in the report by PTI.