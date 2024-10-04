Hyderabad: 21-year-old college student robbed of Rs 2 lakh over part-time job promise

A 21-year-old college student from Hyderabad was defrauded of Rs 2 lakh by cyber fraudsters who sent her a message on WhatsApp offering a part-time job.

The message regarding an online rating task that said that she could earn money. She was asked to join a Telegram group to review tasks on Google on a daily basis, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Initially, she was asked to make a small investment with the promise of higher returns. In the first few instances, she received some money after which she gained the trust and followed the scammers' instructions to create a Bitcoin account purportedly to earn more.

The scammers encouraged her to pay Rs 1.90 lakh guaranteeing her that she would receive double the investment. When she refused, they told her that she could receive her refund only after she paid the money. Her alleged profits are visible on the fake online platform and the scammers are still in touch with her urging her to complete the payment.

The victim has now registered a complaint with Hyderabad Cybercrime police seeking help to reclaim her money, stated The New Indian Express report.

Police Advisory: Check for a SEBI registered financial advisor before investing. Do not trust fraudsters who approach you through social media. Never believe promises of high returns. In case, you become a victim of cyber fraud, dial 1930 or visit cybercrime.gov.in.