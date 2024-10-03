Cry of the Hour: Statue unveiled at RG Kar Medical College attracts controversy

A new statue, named Cry of the Hour, has come up at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital where the rape and murder of a trainee doctor took place two months ago on August 9.

This statue, installed by the protesting junior doctors, has been placed near the building that houses RG Kar Medical College's principal, as per a report by India Today.

It depicts the anguish and horror of the victim in the last minutes of her life, according to the artist, Asit Sain.

Speaking to India Today, one of the protestors said that the statue is not of the victim, “but a symbol of pain and torture she went through and the ongoing protests.”

On the other hand, the same has also been slammed by many on social media, calling it "disrespectful" and "disturbing".

Even Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh slammed the doctors over installing the trainee doctor's statue, saying it was against the guidelines of the Supreme Court to reveal the victim's name and identity.

Taking to social media platform X, Ghosh wrote, “No responsible person can do that. Not even in the name of art. There will be protests and demands for justice. But the statue is not right with the face of the girl in pain. There are guidelines not to use victim's pictures or statues.”