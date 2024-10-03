Coimbatore gang rivalry: 21-year-old student held for torturing, attacking another student with sickle

Coimbatore Rural Police arrested a 21-year-old student for assaulting another student with a sickle on his leg in a gang rivalry near Kovilpalayam on Tuesday, October 1.

The arrested was identified as Hariprasath of Karattumedu near Kovilpalayam in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

According to police, the complainant Sivasavin (20) of Aruppukottai is studying in a private engineering college at Kovilpalayam. He has a previous enmity with the suspect and his gang.

On Monday, September 30, the suspect along with five other students kidnapped the complainant in a vehicle and took him to an isolated place. He was allegedly tortured by the gang and attacked his leg with sickle.

On hearing the victim's sound, onlookers gathered at the place of the incident. On seeing the public, the immediately gang escaped from the place.

The Sivasavin was rescued by the public and sent to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for treatment. Based on a complaint, the Kovilpalayam police had registered a case and managed to arrest Hariprasath.

The police said that they were looking out for five more students in connection with the case, stated The New Indian Express report.

Further investigation is on.