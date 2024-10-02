UGC NET June 2024 exam delays trouble students to no end; NTA, UGC questioned

The University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) June 2024 results have become the most anticipated at the moment, with students restlessly waiting for what's in store for them.

It may be recalled that the UGC NET June 2024 exam was held on June 18 and then cancelled the very next day, on June 19, on claims that the exam had been "compromised".

This happened in the light of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) paper leak row.

The exam was finally conducted on August 27, 28, 29 and 30, and September 2, 3, 4 and 5.

A few candidates took to social media platform X to express their anguish.

A X user Pragya (@Pragya36539914) took to X to share, "Dear @NTA_Exams how long will students have to wait for their results?it's high time! We're losing hope in NTA's efficiency! One month since re-exam,still no result. Please don't test our patience anymore. Show some accountability."