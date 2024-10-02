"If woman is not beautiful, difficult for her to make others listen to her": NIT Trichy student shared via a letter before disappearing

Ojaswi Gupta, a young Master of Computer Applications (MCA) student from Indore who joined the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Trichy in August, has been missing since September 15 from the east-central Tamil Nadu city, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

Her family recently met Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav and Indore's Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, seeking assistance in locating their missing daughter. Ojaswi had reportedly left behind a four-page letter in English and Hindi.

In the letter, she described the mental harassment she faced since being selected as the class representative (CR) at NIT. She wrote, "If a woman is not beautiful, then it is very difficult for her to make others listen to her. Be it in college life or in the corporate world, owing to a woman’s ugliness, it’s very difficult to lead, particularly the males."

Ojaswi further explained in the letter, "I was made the CR of the department. I got this position after defeating others and clearing all the rounds. Actually, I felt very proud and happy initially, but soon unfortunately, a horrifying and mentally torturing chapter started for my journey at the NIT, which was my dream college."

She also shared her disappointment, saying, "My personal advice, don’t do so much for others that you lose yourself, because in the end they’re the same people, who point fingers at you. This era is not suitable especially for girls. Now I say goodbye, but there is no need to hype it. I was under mental pressure which I couldn’t tolerate. It’s my mistake, don’t blame others. Whoever wants to become a CR now, make them the CR. Love you NIT."

Ojaswi’s father, Nutesh Gupta, and her sister-in-law, Shweta Gupta, recently approached the MP CM in Indore, highlighting that Ojaswi has been missing since September 15. NIT Trichy has informed the local police, but efforts to trace her remain unsuccessful.

Her father mentioned, "She got admission in the MCA course at NIT Trichy after securing All India 72nd rank in the NIMCET. She was enrolled in NIT-Trichy on August 10. In the letter found in her room in the college, after she went missing on September 15, it has been mentioned that many of her batch-mates couldn’t swallow her selection as the CR."

He further stated that she had been facing mental harassment since being made CR and was last seen on CCTV footage leaving the college premises on September 15 at 6.57 am.

Shweta Gupta, Ojaswi’s sister-in-law, added, "My sister-in-law Ojaswi was being mentally harassed by boys at NIT Trichy since she was made the CR. Her phone is continuously sounding switched off. We’ve requested the MP CM and the Indore mayor to help in tracing Ojaswi."

