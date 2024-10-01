"Very, very slow progress on demands”: Reasons why Kolkata junior doctors will resume cease-work, protests

Ten days after they rejoined work, the Kolkata junior doctors have resumed a total cease-work of healthcare services, including emergency services in hospitals, due to continued attacks on doctors and healthcare staff in state hospitals, as well as inadequate safety measures in hospitals and medical colleges.

The doctors, who had been protesting against the brutal rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, resumed duties on September 21, after receiving assurance from the state government that their demand of seeking justice for the victim and proper security measure in hospitals will be addressed.

However, the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front (WBJDF) said that there has been no "positive approach" from the government to fulfil their demands for safety at work.

“In terms of what we wanted and in fact, what was promised to us, the progress has been very, very slow. Even half of the work has not been completed even after the Suprme Court’s directive. We joined work after speaking to Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee. There was an assurance that ‘confidence-building’ measures will be taken up and that is why we got back to work. We are not here to protest. We are here to learn and serve as doctors. Protest is something we are doing because we have to do it,” said Dr Rashmik Mukherjee, a protesting junior doctor in Kolkata.

It might be recalled that a few days ago, another instance of attack on junior doctors came forward from Kolkata’s Sagore Dutta Medical College and Hospital, further escalating the concerns regarding need for proper infrastructure and safety measures for healthcare employees.

The Supreme Court also, on Monday, September 30, expressed concern about the slow progress in installing CCTV cameras and implementing other security measures at West Bengal's state-run hospitals, including RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, as part of efforts to protect doctors.

The Supreme Court was informed that out of the 6,178 cameras planned for installation, only 22 per cent have been put up so far.