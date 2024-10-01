Bhawanipatna: Plus Two student of private college jumps from second floor of hostel to escape ragging

The student of a private college near Jagannathpur on the outskirts of Bhawanipatna town in Odisha, was allegedly subjected to ragging by his classmates, following which, he jumped from the second floor of the hostel and sustained injuries.

The victim, Ankesh Bag is a student of Plus Two (Class XII) and was subjected to physical torture by a few of his classmates. Earlier it was believed that Ankesh was pushed from the second floor of the hostel by his classmates, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

But Ankesh, after regaining consciousness at Bhawanipatna government hospital, told police he jumped out of fear of those who were ragging him.

He also told police that a few students consume liquor in the hostel.

An First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Ankesh's father Kamal Bag in Bhawanipatna police station against nine students who had allegedly been torturing his son for the last 15 days.

Chairman of the college Trilochan Mohapatra said stern action will be taken against students who subjected Ankesh to harassment and staff who did not perform their duty diligently, stated The New Indian Express report.

Sources said Ankesh is recovering at the hospital and his condition is stated to be stable.