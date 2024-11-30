RG Kar Hospital irregularities: Why did court not accept CBI’s 100-odd page chargesheet?

An official said that on November 29, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a chargesheet in connection with the RG Kar Hospital financial irregularities, in which it named Dr Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of the medical establishment, as the prime accused. He said the central probe agency has also named four others who were arrested for their alleged involvement in the irregularities in the 100-odd-page chargesheet.



Speaking on this, the officer told PTI, "Apart from Ghosh (who has been suspended), the chargesheet includes the names of the other four arrested accused—Biplab Singh, Afsar Ali, Suman Hazra and Ashish Pandey. The CBI has also attached at least 1,000 pages of documents in support of their investigation of the case."



Not accepted by the court

However, the Special CBI court at Alipore did not accept the chargesheet as the official approval required to file a chargesheet against any state government employee was not available.

"The West Bengal government needs to approve a chargesheet that has the name of its employee before it is submitted in the court. In this case, the approval has not yet come. Both Ghosh and Pandey are doctors of the state-run hospital," he said.



The chargesheet was filed almost three months after Ghosh was arrested on September 2 in connection with the financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, which grabbed national headlines after the body of an on-duty medic was found in the seminar room in August.



As per allegations, financial fraud was underway at the hospital for over three years. During this period, tenders were rigged while purchasing medical equipment for the hospital, and Dr Ghosh allegedly helped his close associates to bag the tenders, PTI reported.