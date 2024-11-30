NEET-UG 2025 exam may see various changes. What are they?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to implement changes in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2025 exam.



According to media reports, following the paper leak and controversies surrounding NEET-UG 2024, the NTA may significantly adjust the exam pattern, mode, and other aspects to improve its credibility.



Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has also suggested the possibility of transitioning the NEET exam to an online format.



Details regarding any such changes for NEET 2025 will be published on the official website at neet.ntaonline.in. The official notification will be released soon.



An expert seven-member committee headed by former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman Dr K Radhakrishnan has presented several proposals to the Education Ministry to enhance transparency in the NEET 2025 exam. Any updates will be included in the information brochure upon its release.



Here are a few recommendations from the panel:



1) Online exam and hybrid model

The panel suggests conducting entrance exams online wherever possible. If an online format is not feasible, a hybrid model should be adopted for NEET. In this model, the NEET exam papers would be sent digitally to the examination centres, while students would record their answers on OMR sheets.



2) Multiple stages

The expert committee has recommended conducting the NEET UG exam in multiple stages, similar to the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) format. This approach would allow authorities to manage candidates more effectively and better address students' needs.



3) Limiting the number of attempts

Currently, there is no limit on the number of attempts for the NEET exam, allowing candidates to appear for the medical entrance test as many times as they wish. However, the committee has proposed setting a limit on the number of attempts for the NEET 2025 exam.



4) Recruiting permanent staff

The panel recommends that the NTA hire full-time personnel instead of relying on temporary staff. It also suggests refraining from using private centres to conduct the NEET UG exam.