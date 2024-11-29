CBI submits chargesheet against Dr Sandip Ghosh and four other accused in RG Kar corruption case

The CBI has filed a charge sheet in the financial corruption case at the RG Kar Medical College. Sources indicate that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) submitted a chargesheet exceeding 100 pages in Alipore court today, Friday, November 29, along with 1,000 pages of supporting documents.

Dr Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, has been named in the charge sheet, along with four others who were arrested previously, in connection with the case, reported Anandabazar.

Dr Sandip Ghosh was the first to be arrested in the corruption case, following several days of interrogation at the CBI office. Subsequently, investigators arrested Biplab Singh, Afsar Ali, and Suman Hazra in connection with the case.

Ashish Pandey, a Trinamool student leader and Ghosh's close aide, was the last to be arrested. He is also accused of being involved in a 'threat culture' within government hospitals.

The CBI had previously arrested Dr Ghosh and the then Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Tala police station, Abhijit Mondal for allegedly tampering with the evidence in this case.

According to Anandabazar, it is alleged that financial corruption has been occurring at the hospital for over three years. The accused are said to have manipulated tenders for the purchase of medical equipment at various times. One of the allegations against Dr Ghosh is that he gave these tenders to only his 'close associates'.

The high court had instructed the CBI to investigate the case, following which the CBI officials carried out searches at multiple locations related to the financial corruption investigation. They also raided the residences of several hospital managers, according to the report.