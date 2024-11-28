Odisha gov't to implement NEP across schools by 2025? Here's the latest

Odisha government has plans to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) in schools across the state by 2025, School and Mass Education (S&ME) Minister Nityananda Gond said on Wednesday, November 27, 2024. Earlier in the day, the S&ME minister attended a ceremonial event on educational excellence awards.

As reported by Odisha TV, the preparations for this significant educational reform include a series of government initiatives to ensure a smooth transition. A dedicated task force has been formed to monitor the implementation process, supported by six thematic sub-committees tasked with developing recommendations.

Additionally, the committees are required to incorporate inputs from various stakeholders, ensuring a collaborative approach to the policy's rollout.

Further, addressing the shortage of teachers remains a priority alongside the NEP implementation as the state government aims to fill existing vacancies. Minister Gond affirmed that “measures will be taken to fill the vacancies to ensure the successful implementation of the policy.”

The NEP seeks to revolutionise education across India by introducing more holistic and skill-based learning at all levels.