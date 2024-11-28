Kolkata: Trinamool Congress's Abhishek Banerjee to hold doctors convention on November 30

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal plans to organise a doctors' convention. According to News18, TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee is organising a doctors’ convention on November 30. However, TMC, the state government, and the doctors have been having a troubled relationship after the rape and murder of a trainee postgraduate duty doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

It is learnt that renowned doctors from all over Bengal have been invited to the convention. Sources told News18 that the event will be held in Banerjee's constituency in Diamond Harbour and will primarily focus on developing the area’s health. However, they also said that Abhishek will definitely try to send a message to doctors.

A senior leader of the TMC said, “This is a very good initiative. A deep divide between the doctors’ community and the TMC has developed; this initiative will definitely play the role of a bridge. We are really looking forward to this convention."

The RG Kar incident has resulted in extreme concerns about junior doctors' safety and security at work. In court too, they have raised various safety issues that are concerning. Abhishek Banerjee will be the keynote speaker at this convention. Party insiders believe that he will definitely try to showcase how the system and doctors can go hand in hand and how this will help both sides.

Moreover, it's unclear if anybody from the junior doctors’ forum, which spearheaded the RG Kar Hospital case-related protests, will participate in the convention or not. But political circles and the doctors’ fraternity are both looking forward to this event.