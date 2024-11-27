TRENDING: JEE aspirants' #restore3rdattempt hashtag gains massive traction on X

The students are disappointed with the Joint Admission Board's (JAB) decision to retract the number of attempts for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced from three to two.



Many aspirants are now left disappointed as they had hoped that the third attempt would give them an additional chance at achieving better ranks thereby, helping them enter into the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).



Many reportedly gave up their National Institute of Technology (NIT) seats to focus on the exam. However, the Joint Admission Board (JAB) reversed its decision, impacting nearly a lakh students.



On November 5, the JAB announced an increase in the number of attempts, yet to students' dismay an official statement dated November 18, informed students about the sad news.



"The eligibility criterion related to the number of attempts in JEE (Advanced) has been restored to the one used in previous years, superseding the change mentioned in the press release dated November 5, 2024," the notice stated.



The JEE Main 2025 exam for Session 1 will take place from January 22 to 31, 2025, and Session 2 is set for April 1 to 8, 2025. The JEE Advanced 2025 exam will be held in the month of May.