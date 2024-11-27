IIM Ahmedabad love story goes viral: Classmates tie the knot

In a tale that echoes the popular Bollywood film 2 States, two Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad students, Dushyant Moghe from Maharashtra and Saumya Chauhan from Haryana, have transformed their academic partnership into a lifelong commitment.

A video shared by their friend Anirudh Rapole on Instagram has captured the couple's journey from classmates to life partners, quickly becoming a social media sensation. The video chronicles their relationship, showcasing candid moments from their time at the prestigious business school and culminating in their wedding ceremony.

"POV: IIM Ahmedabad wali shaadi. IIM Ahmedabad presents a '2 States' love story in real life," Rapole's caption reads and adds, "In the year 2023, the school was in session, classes were ongoing, assignments were due, and love was in the air too."