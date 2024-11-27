IIM Ahmedabad love story goes viral: Classmates tie the knot

In a tale that echoes the popular Bollywood film 2 States, two Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad students, Dushyant Moghe from Maharashtra and Saumya Chauhan from Haryana, have transformed their academic partnership into a lifelong commitment.
A video shared by their friend Anirudh Rapole on Instagram has captured the couple's journey from classmates to life partners, quickly becoming a social media sensation. The video chronicles their relationship, showcasing candid moments from their time at the prestigious business school and culminating in their wedding ceremony.
"POV: IIM Ahmedabad wali shaadi. IIM Ahmedabad presents a '2 States' love story in real life," Rapole's caption reads and adds, "In the year 2023, the school was in session, classes were ongoing, assignments were due, and love was in the air too."
The viral video has struck a chord with viewers, celebrating a love story that transcends regional differences. Social media users praised the couple, with one remarking, "The true definition of pyaar aur career dono sath mein ho sakta hai and sambhala bhi ja sakta hain (The true definition of love and career, how both can happen at the same time and can be handled too)." While another commented, "This is the cutest thing I've seen in days."
Another user noted, "IIMA ne bana di jodi.. Tinder, Shaadi.com choro IIMA jao accha partner aur Career ek sath bas CAT mein woh 100 percentile ke as pas score with fantastic previous academic background hi chahiye.. kuch zyada Nehi." (IIMA played matchmaker. Forget Tinder, Shaadi.com and go to IIMA for a good partner and career, all you need is a score around 100 percentile in CAT with fantastic previous academic background ... nothing more)
Rapole reflected on the occasion, expressing gratitude for the friendship and shared experiences. "Attending their wedding along with friends from IIMA reminded me how lucky I am to have them all in my life. What a blast we had," he posted.
The couple's story seems like a testament to finding love in unexpected places, proving that professional ambition and personal connections can beautifully intertwine.