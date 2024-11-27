Cuddalore: School boy falls from overcrowded bus, dies

A 16-year-old schoolboy died after he slipped from the steps of an overcrowded private bus and was run over by the same vehicle in Tamil Nadu.

According to Cuddalore New Town police, K Kailash, a resident of Devanampattinam and a student at a government-aided school in Manjakuppam, was returning home from school in the evening.

Due to heavy rainfall, the bus was overcrowded, and Kailash, along with other students, had to stand on the steps, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

While travelling along Judge Bungalow Road, Kailash lost his balance and fell off the front steps. The rear tyre of the bus ran over him while he was on the ground, killing him on the spot.

The Cuddalore New Town police said, "We have registered a case under sections 281 and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rash or negligent driving and causing death by negligence."

The body has been sent for postmortem to the Cuddalore Government General Hospital, and an investigation is ongoing, stated The New Indian Express report.

Footboarding is a serious menance and is always hazardous. It has lead to death and injuries in the past as well.