Witnesses continue to testify in RG Kar rape and murder case, including the victim's father

As the court proceedings of the RG Kar rape and murder trial progress, a doctor from the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, who, along with other doctors, conducted the postmortem of the postgraduate trainee who was raped and murdered, were deposed before the Sealdah court on Monday, November 25.



As per sources from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the doctor's deposition could not be completed, hence would continue today, Tuesday, November 26 as well. Three other police personnel from the Tala police station are also likely to depose today, November 26, reported The Telegraph.



Before appearing in court, the doctor visited the CBI office at Salt Lake’s Central Government Offices (CGO) Complex and submitted the documents as requested by the investigators.



So far, over 10 witnesses, including the victim’s father, have been deposed till now.



The sole accused of the case, Sanjay Roy, was not brought to the court and heard the proceedings from the jail virtually. The decision was taken to prevent any contact between him and the media, as previously post a court hearing, he had named senior police officers and accused them of trying to frame him, reported The Telegraph.