Three puris, two hospitals, one student's death: How a Class VI Secunderabad boy choked on his lunch

A Class VI student allegedly choked to death while trying to eat three puris simultaneously during lunch break at a private school in Secunderabad in Telangana on Monday, November 25.

The boy was identified as Viren Jain, 11, a student of Akshara Vagdevi International School, Secunderabad, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

As per the complaint by the boy’s father, he received a call from the school around 12.45 pm. He was told the incident occurred around 12.20 pm while Viren was eating during recess.

After attempting to eat the puris, he was found gasping for breath and his classmates alerted the teachers who took him to the hospital, stated a report by IANS.

Meanwhile, school staffers rushed Viren to Geetha Nursing Home, West Marredpally. There, the doctors advised them to shift the boy to Apollo Hospital, Secunderabad, where doctors declared the boy dead.

Viren’s father, in the complaint, asserted that there was nothing suspicious about his son's death. The school management stated that the Class VI student died as he was unable to breathe and choked while eating more than two puris at the same time.

Begumpet police told The New Indian Express that the boy died as he could not breathe and registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).