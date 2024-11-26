IPS officer threatens medic at Delhi's Safdarjung: AIIMS' resident doctors demand action

In a strong show of unity, the Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has condemned the verbal abuse of their colleagues at VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi.

According to the RDA's press release, the incident occurred on the night of November 24, when a young resident doctor was attending to a general surgery reference call at the hospital's New SIC (Sports Injury Centre) building. The doctor was allegedly subjected to threatening and disrespectful behaviour by Brijendra Kumar Yadav, an IPS (Indian Police Service) officer, who is the husband of a patient admitted to the seventh floor of the SIC building.

The RDA has described this incident as "highly condemnable" and a violation of the dignity of healthcare professionals. "Such bullying, particularly by a senior government official, is unacceptable," the statement, dated 26th November 2024 , reads. The association has demanded a thorough investigation into the matter and a written apology from the IPS officer for his actions.

Furthermore, the RDA has called for reinforcing the safety and respect of healthcare workers within the hospital premises. They have urged the wider medical community to stand united in denouncing such acts of verbal abuse and to work towards fostering a culture of respect for all those who dedicate their lives to patient care.

"The rights, safety, and dignity of every doctor, nurse, and healthcare professional must be advocated for as they work tirelessly to serve the people who depend on us," the RDA stated.

The RDA's firm stance sends a clear message that such harassment will not be tolerated, and the medical community is determined to protect the dignity and well-being of its members.