RG Kar rape and murder case: Sanjay Roy to appear virtually for court hearings?

Civic volunteer Sanjay Roy, the 'primary accused' in the rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, will be presented 'virtually' rather than 'physically' at a special court starting today, Monday, November 25 during the trial proceedings, stated a YesPunjab.com report, on Sunday, November 24.



The case which is being heard on a fast-track and daily basis, began on November 11. Until now, Roy had been presented physically at the special court.



An arrangement has been made for Roy to be presented virtually at the special court during the trial process from the Presidency Central Correctional Home in South Kolkata, where the accused is currently being held.



Involvement of conspiracy?

According to the report, it is now alleged that the decision has been taken to prevent Roy from interacting with the media. Previously Roy had claimed that former Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal was the principal conspirator in falsely implicating him in the case.



From the second day onwards, arrangements were made to prevent Roy from speaking to the media. He was transported to and from court in a special Kolkata Police vehicle with tinted windows, unlike the regular prison van used previously, which allowed him to interact with the media.



The new arrangement for his virtual presence during the proceedings of the trial is now being seen as an extension of the attempt to completely prevent him from interacting with the media.