Are you ‘Just a Chill Guy’? Here's a new internet tool based on viral meme

If you've been on social media over the past week, chances are you've already come across the ‘chill guy meme’ — a dog dressed in a grey sweater, rolled-up jeans, and red sneakers, and most importantly, with an unbothered and relaxed attitude.

This cool canine has quickly become the latest template for sharing relatable content, taking over timelines to the point where it’s almost impossible to scroll without bumping into the laid-back dog in all his glory.

But now, the meme is stepping up its game.

Enter the ‘Chill Guy Analyser’ — a new tool developed by Harsh Dwivedi, Co-founder of Medial App. As the name suggests, the app calculates your very own chill guy score and gives you some amusing insights about your personality based on your X posts.

To use the tool, all you have to do is click on the Chill Guy Analyzer and enter your X username.

Hit 'Analyze,' and watch as it generates your score, revealing just how often you’ve been embodying that carefree, unbothered vibe.

Whether you end up with an 80 per cent score or a cool 100 per cent, it’s an entertaining way to discover how much of a "chill guy" you really are. Let's be honest, who doesn't want to know if they are a chill guy or not?