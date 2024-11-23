NEET-UG Counselling 2024: MCC removes 2 seats from the stray vacancy round | Here's why

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) eliminated two seats from the stray vacancy round of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) Counselling 2024, ie, this year. The decision to remove the seats was based on court decisions.

Lakshmi Narayana Institute of Medical Sciences, Puducherry, and Mahatma Gandhi Medical College, Pondicherry, have each lost one MBBS seat in the open category. These seats were removed from the seating matrix during the special stray vacancy round of NEET UG counselling, The Indian Express reports.

Meanwhile, the Counselling Committee has added several seats to the seat matrix for the special stray vacancy round of UG counselling 2024 in MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery), BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery), and BSc (Bachelor of Science) Nursing.

These seats are from colleges like Symbiosis Medical College for Women in Pune; Government Medical College in Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh; Datta Meghe Medical College in Nagpur, Maharashtra; and the Banaras Hindu University College of Nursing, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

Candidates who are eligible to participate in the stray vacancy round can make their choices based on newly added seats in medical colleges.

However, those who were allotted seats in the special stray vacancy round would be unable to participate in the state UG counselling 2024 process' special stray vacancies.