Telangana: School bus mows down two-year-old

A two-year-old boy was mowed down by a school bus in CM tanda of Kodakandla mandal in Jangaon district in the state of Telangana on Thursday, November 21.

According to Kodakandla Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) K Ramesh, around 8.30 am, Sarojana — along with her children Sanvikaa, a student at a private school in Devurupula mandal, and Sreehan — waited at the school bus pick-up point in CM tanda, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

After the bus arrived, Sarojana helped Sanvika board the bus. Meanwhile, Sreehan walked in front of the bus. The bus driver, T Sridhar (32), reportedly did not see the boy and ran over him. Sreehan died on the spot.

The police arrived at the scene and sent the body to Jangaon Government Hospital for postmortem.

A case was filed against the driver under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for causing death by negligence or rash driving.

Though the driver fled initially, he was later taken into custody, according to the report by The New Indian Expres.