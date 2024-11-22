OTET results 2024 released at bseodisha.ac.in: Download Odisha TET marks now

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE Odisha) officially released the Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) results 2024, today, Friday, November 22, 2024. This was stated in a report by Jagran Josh

Candidates who appeared for the OTET can now check and download their marks from the official BSE Odisha website, bseodisha.ac.in.



To access the OTET 2024 results, candidates will need to use their roll number and mobile number. The official website has made the process simple, and the direct link to download the results is provided below for easy access. The results will display the marks obtained by candidates in the examination.



How to download OTET result 2024

Candidates can follow the steps below to download their OTET result 2024:



1. Visit the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in.



2. On the homepage, click on the link titled "RESULT OF ODISHA TEACHER ELIGIBILITY TEST (OTET), 2024."



3. You will be redirected to a new page. Enter your valid login credentials, including your roll number and mobile number, to proceed.



4. Once your details are verified, your result with marks will appear on the screen.

5. Download the result and save it for future reference.



It is important to note that the OTET result will include the marks obtained by the candidates in the exam. This result is crucial for those who are looking to qualify for teaching positions in secondary schools across Odisha.



Candidates are advised to check their results and verify the details carefully. In case of any discrepancies, they should reach out to the examination authorities as soon as possible. For additional updates and future notifications, candidates should regularly visit the official BSE Odisha website.



The OTET is an important examination for aspiring teachers in Odisha, and the release of the 2024 results brings them a step closer to fulfilling their career goals.