Guntur: Probe ordered over suspicious death of Class IX student

Karlapudi village in Guntur district is gripped by shock following the suspicious death of 14-year-old Shaik Sameer, a Class IX student at the local Zilla Parishad (ZP) High School.

Orphaned and living with his grandmother, Sameer was reportedly found dead in a village well, raising questions about the circumstances of his demise, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Relatives allege foul play, pointing to injuries and blood found on the body. Sources revealed that Sameer, who skipped school on October 24, had been reportedly harassed by some classmates.

Notably, these students also skipped a mock drill held at the school that day and left the premises hours before villagers discovered Sameer’s body.

While initial reports suggest drowning, relatives suspect that Sameer was attacked and pushed into the well. The district education department has initiated an investigation, appointing the Tenali deputy education officer to lead the probe.

Authorities aim to determine why the accused students left school without attending the drill and whether the school's administration took appropriate measures.

Relatives demand justice, as the case raises serious concerns about student safety and school oversight, stated The New Indian Express report.

The investigation continues, with officials seeking clarity on the events leading to his death.