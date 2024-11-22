Crime Lit Fest? Oh, YES! It's starting in Dehradun on November 29 | Here's the line-up

The second edition of the Crime Literature Festival of India is set to kick off in Dehradun on November 29. Prominent speakers at the event include filmmaker Prakash Jha, known for his politically and socially conscious films.

The event will end on December 1 at the Hotel Hyatt Centric in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

The festival's director, former Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Alok Lal, stated that this year's lineup of distinguished speakers, which includes acclaimed director Prakash Jha, who is known for films like Gangaajal, Aashram, and Rajneeti, will delve deep into crime literature, cinema, and social issues.

Lal has written numerous volumes on crime fiction alongside his son Manas Lal, including On the Trail of Thugs and Thieves, a compilation of crime stories released last year.

The three-day event will also feature Anubhav Sinha, a filmmaker known for films like Article 15, Thappad, and the much-discussed miniseries IC-814: The Kandahar Hijack.

Sinha will use cinema to explore our understanding of crime and justice.

S Hussain Zaidi, India's leading crime writer, will reveal the deeper levels of the underworld through his novels Black Friday and Dongri to Dubai.

Meeran Borwankar, former Director-General of Police of Maharashtra and author of Madam Commissioner, will also be one of the speakers, sharing her law enforcement experiences.

Former Indian Police Services (IPS) officer K Vijay Kumar, who headed the operation that captured Veerappan, will narrate the riveting account of the extraordinary operation at the occasion.

Navneet Sekera, on whom the web series Bhaukaal has been based, will also be there to talk about the realities of policing in India.

Surendra Mohan Pathak, the famed writer of Hindi crime literature who translated James Bond and James Hadley Chase into Hindi in the 1960s, will receive the festival's Lifetime Achievement Award.

With more than 300 novels, Pathak has left an unmistakable mark on the realm of crime literature.

The festival will also celebrate the ingenuity and talent of students who submitted short stories and short films by felicitating them.