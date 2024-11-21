Student success stories from Masai School

Masai School has been a catalyst for transformative career journeys, with several inspiring success stories that highlight its impact on students from diverse backgrounds.
One inspiring story is that of Aman Kashyap, who went from being a food delivery boy to a Node.js developer. Despite the challenges of his previous job, Aman enrolled in Masai and transformed his career. With hard work and the right mentorship, Aman is now working as a Node.js developer, showcasing how Masai helps individuals make remarkable career transitions, regardless of their past.
Another standout story is of Sukhmani Kaur, who overcame family pressure and personal challenges, including a loss, to secure a position at Traya Health as a quality analyst. Similarly, Himanshu Gauba, after a failed start-up, turned his fortunes around with Masai’s mentorship and now works as a frontend developer.
Sachin Gupta, who had no formal coding experience, became a key contributor at Snapdeal, where he tackled complex projects like migrating the company’s infrastructure to AWS cloud. His adaptability and performance earned him recognition at Snapdeal, proving the impact of Masai's practical, hands-on curriculum.
Darshan Naik, despite having no tech background, became a software engineer at Meesho. Through Masai’s intensive coding bootcamp, Darshan gained the necessary skills to contribute to simplifying e-commerce for millions of Indians.