“There is no news here”: IISc professor about his viral tweet on difficult AI questions for Class X student

It is no news that the difficulty level of school syllabi keeps soaring, especially with the rapid advancements in technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI).
But even an assistant professor from one of the country’s top research institutions, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), was left scratching his head when he came across what was allegedly a Class X question paper asking students to write Python programmes for tasks like “creating a simple chatbot, sentiment analysis, and handwritten digit recognition.”
Prof Deepak Subramani, an assistant professor in Computational and Data Sciences at IISc, took to social media platform X on ______ (give date), expressing his disbelief: “How does one write a ‘python program for a simple Chatbot’ for 4 points? Is the school serious????”
In response, comparing the current situation to a much simpler time back in 2000s, an X user wrote, “I remember when I was in school drawing a Computer system and naming parts. That was the highlight of our Computer class when I was in 10th.”
The professor's post quickly went viral, sparking a wave of hilarious comments from netizens and was even picked up by several media outlets.
However, the professor quickly turned down the news reports, saying that “there is no news here.”
“This is not an actual board exam paper. I don’t think it’s even a board paper. There is no news here!” wrote the professor in another X post.