Kolkata court to begin recording statements of police and videographers in RG Kar rape and murder case

The recording of statements from Kolkata Police personnel involved in the initial investigation of the horrific rape and murder of a female junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital is scheduled to begin today, Tuesday, November 19 at a special court in Kolkata, reported yespunjab.com



The first person whose statement might be recorded by the videographer attached to the city police who filmed the events at the "scene of the crime", that is the seminar hall within the hospital premises on the morning of August 9, after the victim's body was found there.



The statement of the cops will also be recorded who were on duty post the incident as there were allegations regarding tampering of the scene of crime, and the scene not being cordoned off completely before the investigation.



As per recent developments, the process of recording statements from the judicial magistrate, who oversaw the inquest of the victim's body, was completed.



Statements from the videographers who recorded the inquest and autopsy have been taken down, on Monday, November 18.



However, yespunjab.com reported that the process of recording statements from the female doctors attached to RG Kar, which began on Monday, November 18, was not completed and will continue on Tuesday, November 19.