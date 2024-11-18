Rs 4.27 lakh annual fee for Class I student? Parent takes woe to social media; post goes viral

Has access to quality education really become a luxury in India?

The soaring fees in private schools across India have become a major concern for parents, especially those from middle-class families who are struggling to afford quality education for their children.

Private schools continue to demand exorbitant tuition fees, with additional charges for everything from extracurricular activities to books, uniforms, and transport, pushing education further out of reach for many.

A recent viral post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has once again spurred this debate.

Rishabh Jain, a father from Jaipur, took to social media on November 17, Sunday, to highlight the staggering cost of education in one of the city's reputed schools. Sharing a screenshot of the fee structure for his daughter’s Class I admission, Jain revealed that the total cost for one year at the school amounts to a jaw-dropping Rs 4.27 lakh.