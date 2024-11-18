Hyderabad: Youth booked for stalking nursing student

Hayathnagar police registered a case against a youth for stalking a nursing student and trying to threaten her and her family.

In her complaint, the BSc nursing student said that she met Cherukupalli Vijay on Instagram a few months ago and after some days, he started harassing her in the name of love.

She said that he tried to threaten her and her family with some photographs of them together, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The girl told the police that when she was coming from her college on November 14 she forcibly took her to an isolated place and tried to force her to reciprocate. On Friday, November 15, Vijay came to her home and attacked her father also, the complaint alleged.

Police said that Vijay faces a case for blackmailing women in Nagarjuna Sagar police station and that he would be arrested soon.

Class VII residential school student dies of jaundice in AP

A Class VII student of Andhra Pradesh Residential School in Tuni passed away on November 8 due to jaundice, sparking concerns among parents about hostel conditions.

The deceased identified as, G Saraswati, had been studying at the institution since Class V, according to school principal Hemalata. Saraswati reportedly fell ill with fever after returning to her home in Jaggampeta for the Dasara holidays.

Though she recovered temporarily, her condition worsened after returning to the hostel, forcing the school doctor, Santhipriya, to send her home. The girl's health deteriorated further, and she was rushed to a hospital, later transferred to a private facility in Rajamahendravaram, where she succumbed to her illness despite medical intervention, stated a The New Indian Express report.