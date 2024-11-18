Hyderabad: Infant abandoned in auto dies

A seven-month-old boy died after some unknown persons left him alone in an autorickshaw parked on the road at Vishwakarma colony in Suraram, a locality in Qutbullapur suburb of Hyderabad, Telangana.

The incident came to light after the vehicle’s owner saw the infant’s body on Sunday morning, November 17, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and launched an investigation. The police suspect that when the driver parked the autorickshaw on Saturday night, some persons came and left the infant, wrapped in cloth, in the vehicle.

Initially, the infant was considered alive. However, locals took him to a nearby private hospital where the doctors declared him dead. Later, a charitable trust conducted his last rites.

The police have registered a case under 93 BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita - Abandonment of a child under twelve years of age) and an investigation is underway.

Another tragic death

In an ill-fated incident, a boy allegedly died of electrocution at the Baliyatra on Sunday night, November 17. The deceased has been identified as Biswa Prakash Manthan, a Plus II student of Saraswati Bidaya Mandir at Tulasipur.

Though it is not known how and with whom Mathan of village Jayabada in Jagtasinghpur who was staying in a hostel had come to the fair, he had become critical after coming in contact with an electric current from litchi light decorated on the road divider connecting the upper and lower Baliyatra ground, while he was trying to cross the road divider.

He was immediately rushed to SCB. Medical College and Hospital where doctors decaled him dead, stated a The New Indian Express report.