Fact vs Fiction: The truth about law school and legal practice

While many of us do argue cases in court, there are numerous other avenues we can explore. Law offers a plethora of career options beyond litigation. You can work in corporate practice as in-house counsel, join law firms of various sizes, or enter legal academia and research.

There are opportunities in public policy, alternative dispute resolution like arbitration and mediation, judiciary roles, legal journalism, and even working with NGOs. The legal field is dynamic, and with skills in communication and analysis, the possibilities are vast.