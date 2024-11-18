Blaring horns, banging roofs: Kolkata police tries to stop accused Sanjay Roy from speaking to media

It might be recalled that Roy had previously made remarks against former Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal and claimed his innocence when being escorted on November 11, the first day of the trial.

“Senior officers are involved in this. The government is backing them. They have been threatening me. I am giving you the names. They are Vineet Goel and DC Special... They have conspired to frame me into this,” he said.

To avoid further disruptions and control any potential outbursts, the police switched to a smaller van for transporting Roy starting Tuesday.

This marked the fifth day of the ongoing trial, which is being conducted on a day-to-day basis under the direction of Additional District and Sessions Judge Anirban Das.

So far, nine witnesses have testified in the case, which is being investigated by the CBI after a Calcutta High Court order.

The murder, which took place on August 9, shocked the nation. The body of the victim, a doctor working at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, was discovered in the seminar room of the facility, sparking widespread protests from junior doctors in Kolkata, who demanded justice for their colleagues.