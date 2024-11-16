Time for celebration? INICET results have left students motivated BIG time! Here's how

The Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INICET) conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has been released, and, well, the reactions are (mostly) positive.
Students took to the social media platform X to share their doubts, and even rejoice as they witnessed their hopes being renewed.
Although it may be a celebratory time for many, this user turned chintamani (chronic worrier), alleges that there might be errors in the results. He pointed out that a candidate with a percentile of 97.947 has procured a rank of 1179, whereas another candidate with a percentile score of 95.997 is ranked 224.
What could be the reason?
While another user remarked that this INICET cycle may have been less competitive compared to the last four cycles.
Affirming this are these tweets by users who claim that they should have studied more, as their rank (sans studying) was better than what they had expected, a classic ruse students have been using since 1975.
And this user did not shy away from letting people know that she has ultimately won! Call it a 'flex'
This cycle may have also boosted the morale of these doctors who are now challenging the myth that MBBS doctors from private institutions are not deserving. A deserving slam dunk for haters.
While this may be just the happy news one may have wanted to hear today after the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance-Test for Postgraduate, (NEET-PG) fiasco, it is 'back to pavillion' for many
Irrespective of what candidates have achieved, this INICET November results have left students motivated, and wanting to strive for better.
The National Board of Examinations (NBE) may take a hint from this and understand that to err is human (not)!