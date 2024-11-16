Time for celebration? INICET results have left students motivated BIG time! Here's how

The Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INICET) conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has been released, and, well, the reactions are (mostly) positive.

Students took to the social media platform X to share their doubts, and even rejoice as they witnessed their hopes being renewed.

Although it may be a celebratory time for many, this user turned chintamani (chronic worrier), alleges that there might be errors in the results. He pointed out that a candidate with a percentile of 97.947 has procured a rank of 1179, whereas another candidate with a percentile score of 95.997 is ranked 224.



What could be the reason?