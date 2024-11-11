INICET vs NEET-PG: AIIMS more successful in conducting exams than NBE? Here’s what experts say

To recall, INICET is conducted by AIIMS as a gateway for admissions to postgraduate medical courses in prestigious institutions like AIIMS, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) biannually — one session in January and one in July.

Speaking to EdexLive, Dr Bhavesh says, “Every year, AIIMS conducts two sessions of INICET, counselling and admissions at the announced dates. They are very particular to not disrupt the admissions cycle.”

However, an few experts argue that it is futile to compare the functioning of AIIMS and NBE in conducting their respective exams.

“What one needs to understand is that INICET is of a different level when compared to NEET-PG. INICET functions as an entrance exam specifically for the top medical colleges in India, so its standards are different,” says Gaurav Tyagi, NEET counsellor and Founder of Career Xpert.

He further adds that NEET-PG, which acts as an entrance exam for all other medical colleges in India, does not follow the same standards.

Tyagi also says that the number of applicants for NEET-PG is higher than those for INICET, and that alone makes the management of the former more complicated.

However, Dr Bhavesh counters this by saying that ensuring the exam goes smoothly and the calendar is not disrupted is a matter of competence, not the number of aspirants.

“A competent organisation is supposed to ensure that the exam, counselling, and admissions happen on time irrespective of how many candidates apply for the exam. We see that the NEET-PG’s counselling has already been delayed this year, and the exam, which was supposed to be held in June got pushed to August,” he says.