Mumbai University: Changes in LLB syllabus, exam dates ahead of Assembly Elections leaves students confused

Frequent changes to the exam schedule and syllabus have caused significant confusion among undergraduate (UG) law students at the University of Mumbai.

The initial exam schedule, released by the university on September 26, set the Bachelor of Laws (LLB) exam dates for November 19, 21, and 27. However, a subsequent circular issued on October 22 rescheduled the exams to November 30, December 7, and December 14.

While the circular did not specify the reasons for the change, it is believed to have been prompted by a potential clash with the Maharashtra Assembly Elections, scheduled for November 20.

Adding to the confusion, a third circular released on November 11 referenced the original September dates — November 19, 21, and 27 — without addressing the changes made in October. This back-and-forth has left many students uncertain about which schedule to follow, with only a few days left to prepare for their exams.

A fifth-year LLB student, speaking to EdexLive on condition of anonymity, expressed frustration at the lack of clear communication: “These last-minute notices are causing a great deal of confusion, especially for final-year students like me, who are also managing internships or applying for them. We don’t know whether to focus on our internships or prepare for exams.”

Despite a statement from a Mumbai University official quoted by Hindustan Times confirming that the exams will follow the revised October timetable, students report that they have not received any definitive clarification on the matter.

In addition to the scheduling uncertainty, students have also raised concerns about changes to the syllabus. Just months before the exams, the University of Mumbai made revisions to the LLB syllabus, a few students reported.

“Some colleges have informed students that the revised dates will be followed, while others are still waiting for official clarification. We don’t know which dates to follow, which syllabus to study, or even what the exam pattern will be,” said another LLB student from the university.